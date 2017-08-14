Valdosta man allegedly trades car for drugs, reports it as stolen

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man has been arrested for allegedly trading a vehicle for illegal drugs and making false statements to police about that car that was later involved in a high speed chase.

On Friday, July 28, 2017, Scott Lane Bennett, 55, reported to Valdosta Police Officers that his vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of Wisenbaker Lane.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017 the stolen vehicle was observed on I-75 by a Cook County Deputy. As the vehicle entered into Lowndes County, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies entered into a vehicle pursuit with the vehicle. The driver exited the interstate at exit 16 and began traveling towards the Valdosta city limits. The driver eventually wrecked the vehicle, and a Lowndes County deputy also wrecked while pursing the reported stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2017, VPD Burglary Unit detectives interviewed the subjects who were arrested by Lowndes County. Through the investigation detectives were given information which led them to believe that Bennett had lied about his vehicle being stolen. Detectives obtained evidence that Bennett had traded his vehicle for illegal narcotics. This morning detectives obtained arrest warrants on Bennett for False Statement-(FELONY) and False Report of a Crime-(Misdemeanor). Detectives arrested Bennett at his residence this afternoon without incident and he was transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

“Due to the offender’s outright lie in this case, many lives were put in danger on Tuesday and a deputy wrecked his vehicle because this vehicle had been falsely reported stolen. We are very lucky that no one was injured. As has been previously mentioned, anyone that gives false information to law enforcement will be held accountable,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from Valdosta Police Department