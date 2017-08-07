Valdosta GSP: 111 crashes, 55 injuries, one death in July

VALDOSTA – Georgia State Patrol Valdosta Post 31 investigated 111 traffic crashes, resulting in 55 injuries and one fatality during July 2017.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of July, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 673 citations, 38 D.U.I. arrests, 49 Seatbelt Violation citations, 28 Child Restraint Violation citations, 34 Distracted Driving citations and 316 Speeding citations.

Post #31 Troopers also made 5 drug arrests including 1 felony drug arrest and apprehended 1 wanted person.

Post #31 Troopers issued 650 warnings during July and accumulated approximately 21 hours conducting road checks.

SFC Tabb reminds drivers of the importance of occupant protection. Anytime drivers enter the roadway, they should be properly restrained in a seatbelt. Georgia State Law prohibits anyone from operating any motor vehicle unrestrained.

Additionally make sure child restraints are properly installed and set an example for children by all adults wearing seatbelts. If assistance is needed to properly install a car seat, drivers may come by the Georgia State Patrol Post or any Fire Department for assistance.

Release from Georgia State Patrol