Valdosta Fire Chief Demonstrates Excellence in Fire Services

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome has been awarded the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) by the Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. Chief Broome is one of only 1,262 individuals worldwide to earn the designation.

The voluntary program is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

“Under Chief Broome’s leadership, our Valdosta Fire Department has achieved an ISO 1 Rating, the highest level of fire protection services in the country,” said City Manager Larry Hanson. “The fact that the CFO process is a voluntary credentialing program validates Chief Broome’s continued pursuit of excellence, which reflects positively on the men and women he leads daily.”

The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential, then awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria. Achieving this designation signifies Chief Broome’s commitment to his career in fire and emergency services.

The professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.