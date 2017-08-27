Valdosta City Schools releases “Imagine the Possibilities”

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently released their annual report “Imagine the Possibilities” to highlight the 2016-2017 school year.

The magazine showcases each school, departments within the district and data so that stakeholders can share in the successes and opportunities presented during the year. The 92-page publication is designed, produced, printed and mailed at no cost to the local taxpayer. The entire cost is covered through ad revenue generated by supporters of the school district.

Every student, staff member, Community Partner in Education and retiree from Valdosta City Schools will receive a copy. Anyone can request a copy by emailing Jennifer Steedley at jsteedley@gocats.org or stopping by the Central Office located at 1204 Williams Street.

To download an electronic copy, click here.