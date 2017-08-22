Valdosta 14-year-old charged with breaking into deputy’s car, other vehicles

VALDOSTA – On August 16, 2017, nine citizens reported that their vehicles were broken into during the morning hours at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. Park Avenue. One of the vehicles entered belonged to a Lowndes County Deputy who reported that a Taser, badge, gun magazines and other items had been stolen. Officers processed the scene and collected evidence which was sent to a crime laboratory for analysis.

On August 18, 2017, a female reported that she was tased by an unknown male while at the same apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. Park Avenue. The male fled the scene before the arrival of police and could not be located.

On August 22, 2017 at approximately 1414 hours, a Valdosta Police K-9 Officer was traveling along the 900 block of Melrose Avenue when he saw a male being chased by a female carrying a broomstick. The officer got out with the couple and the female reported that the male, a family member, had stolen her vehicle.

While speaking with the officer, the male (later identified as a 14 year old African American male) dropped two .40 caliber magazines onto the ground. The officer searched the area and found another magazine and the taser that had been stolen from the deputy’s vehicle on August 16, 2017.

The male was interviewed by detectives and additional evidence was uncovered during the investigation. The male has been charged with several counts of entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony and reckless conduct for tasing the woman (there is no evidence that the male intentionally tased the woman. The evidence suggests the male was playing with the taser when the woman was tased). As a result of the investigation, the items stolen from the deputy’s vehicle were recovered.

“Each year, approximately 1.8 million vehicles are broken into across the country. The following are a few tips to prevent thefts from vehicles:

L ock your car door and close all windows

Don’t leave any items in sight- place items in trunk or take with you

Place items in the trunk before you park- don’t advertise what you have in the car

Invest in a car alarm, or other anti-theft device

Park in well-lit areas , if possible

“You may not be able to prevent every theft, but you may be able to reduce the risk of becoming a victim by following these few simple steps. And as always, if you see someone walking around cars and acting suspicious, call 911 and report it. We, and all law enforcement agencies, need the public’s assistance to combat this problem”, said Captain Kari Williams. “I am very proud of the efforts of the K-9 Officer in this case who followed up and helped solve nine (9) felony vehicle break-ins”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department