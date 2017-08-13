Two killed in Lowndes County crash

LAKE PARK – Two Valdosta men were killed Saturday afternoon in a two-car collision in Lake Park.

At approximately 4:37 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Kelch was dispatched to a crash on GA 7 (US 41) at Twin Lakes Road in Lowndes County.

Preliminary investigation shows that a blue Ford F150, driven by 19-year-old Cody Lee Browning of Nashville, GA was traveling east on Twin Lakes Road attempting to cross GA 7.

A gold Ford Expedition, driven by 26-year-old Kasey Bernard Wright of Valdosta was traveling north on GA 7 in the left lane.

The F150 failed to yield to the Expedition, striking the Expedition in the driver’s side rear end with the front end of the F150. The Expedition then rotated counterclockwise traveling into the median of GA 7. The Expedition then began to overturn ejecting both unrestrained occupants. The Expedition came to a final rest in the left southbound lane of GA 7 on its top facing west.

Mr. Wright was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Brad Carter.

The passenger of the Expedition who was identified as 36-year-old Lee Carol Neesmith III of Valdosta was transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Lowndes County EMS.

Lifeflight was called to the scene but unable to stabilize Mr. Neesmith for transport. Mr. Neesmith succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at South Georgia Medical Center at approximately 6:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported from Mr. Browning.

Passengers in the F150, identified as 18-year-old Cheslie Hodges of Lake Park and 18-year-old Robert Cook of Valdosta, also did not report any injuries. Airbags did deploy in the Expedition.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision but will be pending a toxicology report.

All lanes of GA 7 was closed until approximately 7:10 p.m.

The investigation has been turned over to GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. Charges will be pending in this crash investigation.

Next of kin have been notified for the deceased occupants.

Release from Georgia State Patrol