Two arrested in Thomasville home invasion robbery

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an overnight home invasion robbery in Thomasville.

Brandy Turner and Jeffery Tabb III were arrested by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office following a home invasion that occurred last Tuesday.

Deputies say there were four victims in the home at the time of the robbery, including a child.

TCSO says Tabb broke into the home and demanded money, while striking a victim with a gun. As the assault happened, the gun went off. No injuries were reported due to the gun firing.

Authorities say Turner drove Tabb to and from the scene.

Deputies identified Tabb through fingerprints.

Both suspects are charged with armed robbery and aggravated asault, while Tabb is also facing charges of false imprisonment, attempted robbery and cruelty to children.

Tabb and Turner are at the Thomas County jail.

