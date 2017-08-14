Two arrested for mobile meth lab in Valdosta Walmart parking lot

VALDOSTA – Two people have been arrested outside a Valdosta shopping center after police discovered an inactive meth lab in a vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

At approximately 12:22 p.m., VPD patrol units responded to the WalMart on Inner Perimeter Road at 3274 Inner Perimeter Rd. to a reported dispute between two subjects in a vehicle.

During the investigation, the license tag of the vehicle was found to be stolen.

In addition, an inactive Methamphetamine Lab was located within the vehicle. It was reported that the lab was not active but had almost all components necessary to manufacture Methamphetamine.

Lowndes County Narcotics and the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in decontamination of the two individuals and the vehicle.

Both individuals were arrested and have been taken to the Lowndes County Jail. The names of the individuals and the charges will be released when they become available.

Despite multiple social media reports, the lab did not explode, according to VPD.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department