Two-a-Days: Valdosta High School preseason outlook

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats added yet another state title to their collection a season ago, as the program now has 24 Georgia state football championships.

VHS ran through their 2016 slate, stumbling only against Colquitt County, and toppled Tucker in the state title game to end their season in victory.

This year, the Wildcats enter the year ranked the 49th best team in the nation by MaxPreps and the 81st best team in the country by High School Football America.

“Expectations are here, whether you talk about them or not,” said head coach Alan Rodemaker at VHS’s Midnight Madness practice. “They have been ingrained in these kids since they were born. I’ve been here eight years and the expectations are to play well and play deep into the playoffs. I don’t know if we can do that. The kids will determine that.”

Coming off an impressive junior season, Hunter Holt returns for his final year, and is looking to improve upon his 1,000-plus yard, 15 touchdown season. Holt also led the Wildcats in rushing.

The VHS defense shouldn’t be too shabby as well. The unit, led by Zakoby McClain, is in line to have one of the best defenses in all of Georgia.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)