Two-a-Days: Lowndes High School preseason outlook

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are one of the first teams in the area to kick their season off, as they’ll take on Bainbridge this week in preseason action.

Many in Titletown believe this could be a title-run year for Randy McPherson’s team, who hasn’t won it all since 2007.

“It’s pretty simple here,” McPherson said. “The goal is to win a region title and then the second goal is to win a state title. I don’t think that’s ever going to change.”

A consensus top team in 7A, their biggest test of the year will be Colquitt County, but they’ll kick their regular season off against Valdosta.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)