Top 10 accident locations in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Regional Commission has released a list identifying the top ten vehicle accident locations in Valdosta.
The list highlights the areas most responsible for a 28 percent increase in crashes and fatalities from 2014 to 2016.
- North St. Augustine Road at Norman Drive
- Gornto Road at North St. Augustine Road
- Baytree Road at Jerry Jones Drive
- Bemiss Road at Inner Perimeter Road
- Inner Perimeter road at North Oak Street
- Baytree Road at Gornto Road
- Bemiss Road at Northside Drive
- Country Club Drive at North Valdosta Road
- Country Club Drive at Jerry Jones Drive
- Country Club Drive at Eager Road
Read more.
You know 9&10 are the same intrersection