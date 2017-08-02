Top 10 accident locations in Valdosta

| August 2, 2017

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Regional Commission has released a list identifying the top ten vehicle accident locations in Valdosta.

The list highlights the areas most responsible for a 28 percent increase in crashes and fatalities from 2014 to 2016.

 

  1. North St. Augustine Road at Norman Drive
  2. Gornto Road at North St. Augustine Road
  3. Baytree Road at Jerry Jones Drive
  4. Bemiss Road at Inner Perimeter Road
  5. Inner Perimeter road at North Oak Street
  6. Baytree Road at Gornto Road
  7. Bemiss Road at Northside Drive
  8. Country Club Drive at North Valdosta Road
  9. Country Club Drive at Jerry Jones Drive
  10. Country Club Drive at Eager Road

  1. Mike kondrot says:
    August 2, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    You know 9&10 are the same intrersection