Tickets, Tailgating, Video Stream info for Winnersville Classic

A few tickets are still remaining in the allotment sent to Valdosta for this Friday’s game. They will be on sale Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM on Williams Street. All seats are reserved seats and $8 each.

In anticipation of this game selling out it will be lived streamed by Lowndes. Please use the following link for accessing the streaming of the game.

http://www.esenetworks.com/live-events.aspx?id=4591

The cost of the live stream will be $9.99. Viewers will want to visit the site before kickoff and follow the easy instructions required to order the game.

Tailgating

If you plan on tailgating on the campus of Lowndes High or on Lowndes Board of Education property please note the following restrictions.

The gates to Lowndes High campus will remain locked until 3:30 PM . No tailgaters can enter campus and no tailgating setup can begin before 3:30 PM . All of tailgate alley along the interstate has been reserved. Other tailgate areas on campus are available on a first arrive – first tailgate availability after 3:30 PM . No vehicle is permitted to ‘jump’ a curb. Each vehicle should take one parking space only on the asphalt. You cannot park in one asphalt space and setup you tailgate in the next. Please be considerate – take only one parking spot.

The drive going to the back of the new soccer complex will be locked and there will no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be allowed behind the soccer complex or on the soccer/9th grade field.