Thomas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following threatening social media picture

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Individuals who knew Kutter Harrison say they are not surprised by his “terroristic” social media post.

Comments flooded social media after Harrison was arrested saying, “He has always been like this” and “It was just a matter of time before he got caught.”

WCTV spoke with a former classmate of Harrison’s Thursday who said he was not at all surprised by the image.

“It doesn’t shock me at all,” said the former classmate, “I guess the way that he was raised, it is normal to talk down to people who may be a minority. So he doesn’t really see it as a problem, but hopefully now he will.”

Harrison, arrested on Thursday for making terroristic threats, remains in the Thomas County jail.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told WCTV that there are several posts made by other individuals that are also under investigation at this time.

TCSO did not share any specifics, but did say that any post that is derogatory or insinuates violence will be investigated and punished as necessary.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)