The State of Georgia National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Elects its 2017-2019 Executive Board

GEORGIA – The State of Georgia, National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) held its second annual state conference on Friday, August 18th through Saturday, August 19th in Valdosta, Georgia. College and community sections throughout the state convened at the Holiday Inn and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to put in place their state bylaws and to elect their state officers. Officers who were elected were, Sharah Denton (Valdosta), State President, Myrtle Mayfield (DeKalb), State Treasurer; Teresia Carrington (Greater Atlanta), State Recording Secretary and Gina Smith (Savannah), State Financial Secretary. For 2016-2017, Denton and Mayfield served in their positions as interim alongside Derrica Williams (DeKalb) who served as Interim State Secretary.

On Friday evening the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW who is led by Section President, Tiffany Vinson, were the host of the state conference, provided a meet and greet of fellowship and food among members throughout out the state. Denton, who served as Interim State President the past year and currently serves as the National Vice Chair of Young Adults and Collegiate, opened up the ceremony where Malynda Dorsey, was the keynote speaker. National Officers, Vice Chair, Lois Keith, National Executive Director, Janice Mathis, Members-At-Large: Sherri Washington (Rockdale-Newton County) and Sandra Gipson (Miami, FL), were all in attendance. The City of Valdosta Mayor, John Gayle and County Commissioner Chair, Bill Slaughter presented proclamations from both the city and the county to the conference committee and National officers. A video highlighting the collegiate sections throughout the state of Georgia was also shown during the conference to highlight what sections are doing throughout the state. The Valdosta State University Section of NCNW led by, Tykevia Williams spearheaded registration with the guidance of their off campus liaison, Katrina Royal.

During the Saturday portion of the conference, members were able to shop with vendors and discuss in detail their proposed state bylaws. Georgia Senator, Tonya Anderson presented Denton with a resolution from the State of Georgia Senate. Valdosta State University NCNW member, Tiara Chappell led the rendition of, the Black National Anthem. Members were also able to have breakout sessions. Denton presented Interim State Parliamentarian, Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander (Greater Atlanta Section) as this year’s Chairman’s Mover and Shaker recipient for her leadership in establishing bylaws for the state and leading the nominating committee. Members also participated in breakout sessions that included, effective leadership, membership recruitment and retainment and fundraising for nonprofits. Henry-Clayton County is one of the newest sections forming in the state under the leadership of Dr. Olayinka Olubunmi and the state of Georgia plan to reconvene in 2019 in Savannah, Georgia.

PHOTO 1 Lto R: Saundra Davis-Forrest (DeKalb Section President), Lois Keith (NCNW National Vice Chair), Tiffany Vinson (Valdosta-Lowndes Section President), Valdosta City Councilwoman District 1, Vivian Miller-Cody, Sharah Denton (Valdosta), National Vice Chair of NCNW Young Adults & NCNW State of Georgia President, Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander (Greater Atlanta) State Parliamentarian, Valdosta City Mayor, John Gayle, Lowndes County Commissioner Chair, Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Commissioner of District 1, Joyce Evans, NCNW National Executive Director, Attorney Janice Mathis, NCNW State Treasurer, Myrtle Mayfield, NCNW State Interim Secretary, Derrica Williams presented with a proclamation from Valdosta City and Lowndes County.

PHOTO 2 Lto R: Sharah Denton (Valdosta), National Vice Chair of NCNW Young Adults, State of Georgia NCNW President, National Vice Chair of NCNW, Lois Keith, State NCNW Treasurer, Myrtle Mayfield, Willie Coleman (DeKalb NCNW Section), Lillie Bowles (DeKalb NCNW Section), Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander (Greater Atlanta) State Parliamentarian and National NCNW Executive Director, Janice Mathis.