Teachers Harvest and Georgia-Pacific Helping Provide Paper to Local Teachers with The Kids In Need Foundation

VALDOSTA – Join representatives from Georgia-Pacific and the Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) on Thursday, August 10th for a Georgia-Pacific sponsored teacher shopping day at Teachers Harvest.

With paper being one of the most requested school supplies by teachers, Georgia-Pacific is helping to fulfill this need by donating copy paper to help stock KINF resource centers across the country.

Georgia-Pacific, the national paper sponsor for KINF – an organization that strives to equip students for learning by providing free school supplies to children most in need – hosted a Pre-K through 12 art contest earlier this year in conjunction with multiple Kids In Need Network resource centers across the country. Due to the number of submissions received by local teachers, Teachers Harvest won the special shopping day event sponsored by Georgia-Pacific.

Teachers Harvest has been operating in the Valdosta area for seven years and has provided eight million dollars in supplies to teachers in that time. Each resource center is a fully operating supply store within a larger national Kids In Need Network of resource centers, each driven by the goal of helping to support schools, teachers and students by inviting teachers in underfunded and under resourced communities to shop for free supplies, allowing them to stock their classrooms and giving students access to basic materials.

Georgia-Pacific wants to celebrate teachers who go above and beyond to ensure that their students are prepared with the right tools to learn and succeed. Knowing paper serves as the foundation for a variety of classroom activities across all subjects, Georgia-Pacific is helping teachers shopping at Teachers Harvest kick-off a fantastic 2017-2018 school year.

VISUALS:

Art -themed décor, food and refreshments .

Drawings for various raffle prizes.

Photo booths for teachers to take photos with artist-themed props .

Comments from representatives at Georgia-Pacific and the Kids I n Need Foundation.

1×1 interviews with representatives from Georgia-Paci fic and the Kids I n Need Foundation

WHEN: Thursday, August 10th 3 – 6 p.m. (shopping day); Interviews available throughout the event.

WHERE: Teachers Harvest

1411 Harbin Circle

Valdosta, GA 31601

Release from Georgia-Pacific