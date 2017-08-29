Suspects in Madison bank robbery identified

MADISON, Fla. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified four suspects arrested in connection to a bank robbery in downtown Madison on Friday afternoon.

The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lawson, 28, Robert Watson, 39, Travonta Harley, 28, and Don’Vell Johnson, 28, all of Mt. Dora, Florida.

After the Wells Fargo Bank on Highway 90 was robbed at 2:14 p.m. Friday, MCSO received information that the suspects had fled the scene in a gold car.

The car was then located traveling eastbound on I-10. The vehicle exited I-10 onto CR 255 and the suspects were apprehended during a traffic stop at the Love’s truck stop.

All four suspects were arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

The Madison Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the case.

