Suspects charged in Valdosta home burglary, armed robbery

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department says two suspects arrested last week in connection to a series of armed robberies are now facing charges in connection to crimes in the Valdosta area.



(From Left) Darrell Perry and Kealeeon Miranda.

Darrell Perry, 27, and Kealeeon Miranda, 20, are facing additional charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and burglary.

VPD says detectives identified Perry and Miranda as the offenders in a residential burglary on July 23rd on Parker Mathis Drive and an armed robbery on August 4th at Valdosta Title Pawn on N. Ashley Street.

Both men were already in custody, charged in connection to approximately ten armed robberies over the last month in North Florida and Georgia.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress says, “We are very grateful to Thomasville PD, Thomas County SO, Baker County SO, Calhoun County SO, and Decatur County SO. With these agencies working together, we solved two serious cases in Valdosta.”

