State Route Resurfacing Coming to Echols & Lowndes Counties

VALDOSTA – Road work is coming to state routes in Echols and Lowndes counties with two resurfacing projects that total $3.2 million.

Both routes include two-foot shoulder widening. Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta is scheduled to begin resurfacing SR 94 Wednesday. That project is 8.44 miles from the Lowndes/Echols line through Statenville. It ends at Shaes Lane. The anticipated work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. This work is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

Once that route is finished, the contractor will begin resurfacing 5.32 miles on U.S. 41/SR 7 from the Florida state/Echols County line to south of Lake Park in Lowndes County.

The timeline is subject to change depending on the weather and the contractor’s schedule. The completion date for both routes is February 2018.

Motorists should expect lane closures. Please slow down as you approach the work zone, pay attention to advance warning signs and follow the directions of the flaggers.