South Georgia teachers get free shopping day for school supplies

VALDOSTA – A free shopping day for public school teachers in South Georgia.

The Second Harvest warehouse was packed Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of teachers picked up last minute items for the school year.

All the donated school supplies were free, but teachers say the biggest help was the copy paper.

Georgia-Pacific, a sponsor for the event, says it’s the most requested school supply.

Teachers were quick to agree. They say they’re happy to save money and offer more to their students.

“In order to do that, we have to have the materials to do it with, so it’s just a warm feeling to know we have the support we do in our community,” says Danielle Gibbs, a teacher from Pinevale Elementary in Valdosta.

It’s all thanks to a country-wide art contest by Georgia-Pacific.

Kids In Need Foundation resource centers, like Second Harvest of South Georgia, could submit local student’s artwork on copy paper.

Second Harvest won a free shopping day for submitting the most artwork. Two of the three finalists also came from their submissions.

Those who attended were given a crate to fill with supplies.

Each teacher was also sent home with four reams of copy paper.

