Sorrentino Joins Pearlman Team

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center welcomes Peter Sorrentino as the new Administrative Director of Cancer Services.

Sorrentino comes to Valdosta from Chicago where he worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb as a senior institutional business manager. His job included increasing market share and growing product awareness specific to hospital oncology needs. Originally, Sorrentino served as an Medical Science Liaison (MSL) for Bristol-Myers, providing medical education in Nuclear Medicine across the Southeastern United States.

His other professional experience includes working as an Administrator at Northside Hospital in Atlanta and Director at Regional Health Care, Muscle Shoals, Alabama. At Pearlman, Peter will direct and oversee all activities of the cancer center including the development of new programs, outreach activities and research opportunities.

In his new role, Sorrentino hopes to leverage his leadership experience to drive staff engagement and build collaborative relationships with physicians hospital-wide. He said, “I am excited to be part of Pearlman’s award-winning team of multidisciplinary oncology professionals.”

Sorrentino is the father of a 15-year old son, Nicholas, and 11-year old daughter, Sophia. He enjoys family time and outdoor activities, such as tennis, when he is away from the Cancer Center. He is eager to engage in community activities.