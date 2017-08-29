Second Harvest to help Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey

Local Food Bank Collecting Donations to Fund Relief Boxes for Storm Victims

VALDOSTA — Second Harvest of South Georgia, the regional Feeding America food bank, is planning to provide 1,200 disaster relief boxes to families affected by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding. The food bank is seeking $25,000 in financial contributions to help fund this effort. Box sponsorships are available for $20 per box.

Relief boxes will include high quality, nutritious foods such as peanut butter, vegetables, canned tuna and soup. Boxes will also include paper towels to help families as they work to clean up storm damage. These boxes will help feed a family of four for more than a week.

Financial contributions may be made online at www.FeedingSGA.org/Harvey, in person at any Second Harvest location, or by mail to 1411 Harbin Circle, Valdosta, GA 31601. In the food bank is successful in securing the necessary funds, Second Harvest will hold a box packing volunteer event on Saturday, September 9 from 9-12. To participate in the volunteer day, register at FeedingSGA.org/volunteer.

“This project was born out of our community’s desire to make a tangible, positive impact on the lives of storm victims,” said Second Harvest CEO Frank Richards. “Sponsoring a relief box is a great way to get involved and know exactly how your gift is being used.”

Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 30 counties and is the largest rural food bank in Georgia. Headquartered in Valdosta, the organization has locations in Albany, Douglas, and Thomasville. Through our network of over 500 partner charities and through our programs, the food bank distributed over 20 million pounds of food (or 14.6 million meals) in the last 12 months and is feeding thousands of children daily. The organization has more than 20 years of experience in disaster relief work across the nation. For more information on Second Harvest, visit us online at www.feedingsga.org.