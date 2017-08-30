Second Harvest sends 3,000 cases of water to Texas storm victims

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – A South Georgia food bank is bringing relief to Texas storm victims.

Monday, 3,000 cases of bottled water were shipped out of a Second Harvest warehouse in Thomasville. They’re on their way to families in need after damaged caused by Harvey.

The water filled two semi-truck loads.

The food bank says they keep items like bottled water on standby as a FEMA storage house for disaster relief.

“It was just a sense of relief. For folks to know somebody cares about what is going on with them is really a blessing. It may seem small, but it’s really not,” says Eliza McCall with Second Harvest.

She says during these times of tragedy, people often feel helpless and want to donate. However, many survivors may not have homes and a place to store the items.

The food bank is encouraging monetary donations.

They say the best way to help is to find a credible non-profit that is allowed access into the impacted areas to assist survivors.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)