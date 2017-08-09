RISE Honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored RISE as this week’s Leading Business of the Week.

Headquartered in Valdosta and rebranded in 2015, the RISE team has been together for 22 years. A student and multi-family housing manager, developer, and investor, RISE has more than 350 employees and over $2.6 Billion in development value.

As an industry leader, RISE pushes the envelope by focusing inwardly on their company’s culture. Faith-based, they treat their employees like family, even calling their main conference room the “Family Room.” Through service and education programs such as the Love. Serve. Care Ambassador Program, they invest in their people as well as the community.

“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber serves as a great advocate for businesses within our community. It promotes the professional growth of individuals, companies, and the community alike.” Says Greg Hunter, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information on RISE, call 229-247-2077 or visit their website www.risere.com

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week