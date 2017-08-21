Red Hots Dance Team Earns Silver Paid Bid at NDA Camp

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Valdosta State Red Hots Dance Team made the most of their annual trip to National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Camp in Myrtle Beach, S.C. this weekend, as the team earned a Silver Paid Bid and saw three score All-American honors.

Each attending dance team had the opportunity to win one of three levels of paid bid awards, which granted reduced registration fees and free hotel rooms for the NDA College Nationals competition at the end of each athletic season. Valdosta State’s first place finish in Team Routine landed the defending National Champions two free hotel rooms, first priority on hotel assignment, and a reduced registration fee for each dancer next summer in Daytona, Fla.

Senior standouts Caitlin Sheffield , Angel Michaels , and Samantha Cohen each claimed All-American honors to highlight the weekend for Head Coach Kelli Fields ‘ squad. All-American nominees were nominated by the NDA Staff based on leadership, performance, and technical skills during the three-day camp. The nominees performed a judged routine to determine winners, and Sheffield, Michaels, and Cohen represented 30 of 65 nominees to achieve All-American status.