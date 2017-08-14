Officials identify man found dead on Lowndes-Brooks County line

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – We’re learning new details after a body was found near the Brooks-Lowndes County line one month ago.

Monday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve identified the man as 52-year-old Billy Rose, a Brooks County resident.

His body was discovered by a conductor on a CSX train on the east side of the Withlacoochee River, between the Highway 84 bridge and the train trestle on July 13.

LCSO says Rose is originally from Kentucky, but was living at a resident’s house just across the County line and not far from where he was discovered.

They’re told the man walked off from the house in late June, but that it wasn’t unusual, so friends never reported him missing.

The Sheriff says Rose’s body was badly decomposed, so extra testing could be necessary. Autopsy reports have not yet returned.

When asked if he had any known illnesses, the LCSO says they’re looking into that too.

They’re still investigating what caused his death and what time it happened.

They say they don’t believe there to be any foul play, but have not ruled it out either.

