Officer shot, injured responding to armed robbery

ADEL, Ga. – An Adel police officer is recovering after being shot responding to an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., Adel Police Department Officer Joshua Week responded to the Adel Food Mart in the 600 block of North Hutchinson Avenue in reference to a reported armed robbery.

Jermaine Alexander Davis, 44, was reportedly leaving the store when he allegedly fired a shot at Weeks, resulting in a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the temple, reports stated.

Davis fled the scene but was later arrested by APD officers.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224 Ext 1308 or the GBI Douglas Office (912) 389-4103.

