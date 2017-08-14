North Florida, South Georgia not immune to confederate controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – North Florida and South Georgia are home to several confederate monuments, and have seen recent controversy surrounding displays of the confederate flag.

Just this past May, Chiles High School on Tallahassee’s north side implemented a new policy, allowing the display of only American flags on vehicles, after several students displayed confederate flags in the parking lot.

The flag display lead to a threat on social media that prompted dozens of students to stay home from school. Then, police say a student upset about the flags vandalized cars in the school parking lot.

In 2015, the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce was caught up in a confederate flag controversy.

Several officials, including Mayor Andrew Gillum, boycotted the chamber’s annual conference held in Walton County after leaders there elected to keep a version of the confederate flag flying outside their courthouse.

The chamber has not held its conferences in Walton County since then.

Confederate monuments still dot the landscape in several North Florida and South Georgia communities.

That includes one on the front of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee.

Madison, Marianna and Monticello, Florida all have confederate monuments on the lawn of their courthouses.

In South Georgia, confederate memorials can be found at the courthouses in Brooks, Colquitt and Lowndes counties.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)