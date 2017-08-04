New at Valdosta Cinemas: “The Dark Tower”, “Detroit”, and “Kidnap”

“The Dark Tower“ (PG-13) Click here for showtimes

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in this adaptation of the Stephen King novels. It’s about a guy trying to keep a sorcerer from destroying the universe by reaching the Dark Tower, which connects all the parallel worlds in the multiverse.

McConaughey’s Man in Black is the villain, and Idris Elba is the Gunslinger, the last of a line of warriors defending the tower. Dennis Haysbert is also in it as his father, and a kid named Tom Taylor plays the Gunslinger’s pseudo-apprentice Jake Chambers.

The critics aren’t being kind to the movie, but it’s got a rabid fan base of people who’ve waited YEARS for this to hit the big screen. And regardless of how hard this bombs at the box office, there’s still a “Dark Tower” TV series in the works.

(Here’s a handy rundown on the characters and plot to bring you up to speed.)

Halle Berry plays a mom who gets in a high speed chase after she sees her son being kidnapped from the park. She loses her phone while trying to stop the other car, so she can’t call the cops, and desperately takes things into her own hands, no matter the cost.

“Detroit“ expands nationwide. (R) Click here for showtimes

Will Poulter plays a racist cop involved in the deaths of three black men and the beating of nearly a dozen other people when cops raided the Algiers Motel in response to shots being fired during the 12th Street Riot in 1967.

Hannah Murray from “Game of Thrones” and Kaitlyn Dever play two white teenagers who were sexually harassed by the cops for partying with a group of black singers. You know Kaitlyn as Tim Allen’s youngest daughter on “Last Man Standing”.

Anthony Mackie is one of the other motel guests, and John Boyega from “The Force Awakens” is a security guard the dirty cops try to frame for the murders. It’s based on true events and was directed by “Hurt Locker” director Kathryn Bigelow.