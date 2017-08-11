New at Valdosta Cinemas: “Annabelle: Creation” and “The Nut Job 2”

“Annabelle: Creation“ (R) Trailer

Anthony LaPaglia is a doll maker who handcrafts 100 limited edition Annabelle dolls in the 1940s, shortly before his daughter’s death. Twelve years later, he and his wife open their home to a nun and a group of orphans, who are targeted by their possessed toy.

Miranda Otto plays his wife, who reveals that after their child was killed by a car, they prayed for a chance to see her again and their wish was granted. But then the evil spirit asked for permission to move into a doll, quote, “so it could be with us forever.”

“The Nut Job 2“ (PG) Trailer

In this one, the mayor decides to bulldoze the city park to build an amusement park, and it’s up to Will Arnett and his animal friends to fight back and save their home.

Jackie Chan joins the cast as a mouse kung fu master who hates being called cute. The rest of the cast includes Katherine Heigl as Will’s squirrel girlfriend, Maya Rudolph as a dog named Precious, and “SNL’s” Bobby Moynihan as the mayor.

“The Glass Castle“ (PG-13) Trailer

Brie Larson plays a successful New York writer remembering the harsh poverty of her childhood when she sees her parents still dumpster diving in the city years later.

Woody Harrelson plays her alcoholic father, who taught her to dream big even while keeping the family constantly on the run from bill collectors. Naomi Watts is her unstable mother. It’s based on a best-selling memoir by MSNBC’s Jeanette Walls.