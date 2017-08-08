Morning News Briefs for 8-8-17

The office of State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has issued a statement regarding insurance coverage and the Georgia insurance exchange for next year. Hudgens reports that Anthem-the parent company of Blue Cross and Blue Shield will continue to provide coverage in the state exchange in 2018. However, that coverage area will only include 85 of the state’s 159 counties. The selected counties would have no health insurance coverage if Blue Cross and Blue Shield were to exit Georgia’s individual insurance market.

The shock and mourning continues to invade the lives of some Tifton residents as they grapple with the murder of a Waffle House employee and the physical assault of another. 30 year old Jessie Hall was shot and killed around 1 am Saturday morning during what law enforcement officials say was an attempted robbery.

The first day of the new school year got off to a rousing start for administrators-educators-parents and students. The Valdosta City School System’s student reported to school an hour earlier than usual and in the county officials say that enrollment has increased this school term.

Smoke coming from an electrical box in the area where the elevators are in the Lowndes County Tag Office brought out Firefighters yesterday afternoon and the building was evacuated. Once the Fire department had investigated discovering the cause of the smoke employees and customers were allowed to re-enter the building. In a related story a burning car at the intersection of Jerry Jones and Baytree was brought under control by emergency response teams. No injuries were reported.

Thanks to the Valdosta Rotary Clubs and Second Harvest of South Georgia teachers in as many as 218 schools throughout the region will receive school supplies. The instructors are can come to Second Harvest and load up on the on hand supplies and then pass them out to students in their classes.

Thanks to the local chapter of the NAACP and member Rosalind Neal a series of videos will be produced that will help parents and students with the information presented in student manuals and handbooks. The organization’s President Angela Penn reports that they want to produce presentations that will Scintilla Charter Academy-Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools.

The death of an inmate at the Colquitt County Jail is under investigation by the Thomasville Office of the GBI. The inmate was identified as 34 year old Carroll Fender. No cause of death has been released and the body has been sent to the Crime Lab in Macon for autopsy.

According to drug agents with the Thomasville/Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Division the amount of methamphetamine to be found in that area is shocking and they report that the price of the drug is on the decline adding to their problem.