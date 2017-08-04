Morning News Briefs for 8-4-17

Congratulations go out to Jalen Denton the winner of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy Valdosta chapter of a free tuition contest at mellow Mushroom. The rising sixth grader attends Valdosta Middle School and is part of the STEM program for Science-Technology-Engineering and Math. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is an initiative of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

It’s that time of the year again and the 22nd annual 100 Black Men of Valdosta barbecue cook-off gets underway today at noon and it continues on Saturday morning. Barbecue chiefs will set up for the competition that will feature different categories with over 20 cook’s competing for the best of title. This event if one of the organization’s major fundraising efforts for the year.

The Moultrie Police Chief frank Lang has announced his retirement from the force and he will now be recognized as chief emeritus. Sean Ladson has been selected to become acting police chief until Lang’s retirement becomes official. Lang has served for 41 years in law enforcement and became the Chief of the Moultrie Police Department in 2004.

Investigators have cleared a man that was named as a suspect in an arson that happened in Meigs on Sunday. Zachary McIntyre is no longer a suspect in the case. The case is still under investigation.

Berrien County investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted child molester who has evaded capture for over a decade. The suspect is identified as 68-year-old James Dorman Weston and warrants have now been issued for his arrest. He is listed on Berrien County’s Most Wanted List of suspects.