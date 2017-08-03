Morning News Briefs for 8-3-17

Scottie Ansley has been taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Thomas County. The allegations against him include child molestation. Investigators are working multiple sex crimes cases involving children and so far three people have been arrested.

34 year old Stephanie Fernandez is in jail and her partner in crime Bonnie McClelland age 50 is in a Gainsville hospital. The women were suspects in a multi-state crime spree and officials spotted them in Cairo. In their attempt to escape they led officers on a high speed chase that ended in a crash; their vehicle flipped on to its roof. The women were breaking into autos and stealing purses.

A woman said to be 28 years old was found inside her vehicle and officials in Albany report that the female had suffered a gunshot wound. Few details have been released but we will update you as this story develops.

The scammers involved in an attempt to get money from their victims claim that if persons contacted do not provide DNA samples they could be arrested. Valdosta Police Department officials are warning residents about the scam. They say that citizens should be on the alert and suspicious of anyone requiring money to keep the contacted persons from going to jail.

27-year-old Timothy Kelly and 30-year-old Jessica Brown were arrested by Valdosta Police. The parents are alleged to have left their three year old child inside their vehicle with the windows rolled up and the engine shut off while they visited a North Ashley Street restaurant. The authorities were notified by a concerned citizen and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called in. The three year old child was found to be unharmed. The parents reported that they had only been inside the restaurant for two minutes but surveillance video showed that they had been inside the business for 20 minutes while their child was inside their vehicle.

An autopsy has confirmed that remains found July 27th in a residence in the 900 block of Charlton Street in Valdosta are human. Coroner Austin Fiveash says it may take weeks, even months, to identify the deceased. Police said they will be investigating this as a homicide.