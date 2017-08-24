Morning News Briefs for 8-24-17

Opponents of the Sabal Trail Natural Gas Pipeline that flows through parts of Georgia are claiming a federal court victory. According to the report the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by a 2 to 1 vote sided with the Sierra Club. The environmental group held that though the environmental impact study had been performed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, it remained inadequate. One of the courts’ focal points involved information outlining greenhouse gas emissions created by the burning of the pipeline gas.

29 year old Willie Jones was arrested by Valdosta Police Department officers and later taken to the Lowndes County Jail. Alert citizens in the Lake Drive area reported a stranger walking through their neighborhood carrying a bag and notified the authorities. When officers attempted to speak with Jones he fled into a wooded area, but as he ran he dropped some of his ill-gotten gains including a .357 handgun. The weapon had been reported stolen from a Gornto Road vehicle. Another emergency assistance call soon came in from Westover Drive where Jones was fount and captured.

The investigation continues in Cordele after two persons were killed during a shooting incident. The GBI was called in to assist in the case. This story continues to develop and more details are to follow. At last report there was no suspect.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control there have been five cases of infections with the Zika virus in Georgia; all related to travel and not to mosquito bites in the state. Residents and visitors alike are being warned to stay alert when it comes to mosquito bites and the Zika virus.

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.The Sanitation Division will only collect residential garbage on that day, which will allow sanitation workers to spend some of the holiday with their families. Residents who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for both Monday and Tuesday collections. Residents may call the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590 for more information.

Qualifying continues as candidates begin to go after seats in local government. The list no includes incumbent Sandra Tooley of District 2 on the City Council, also qualifying for that seat was VPD officer Vernotis Williams. In Hahira Terry Benjamin qualified for the City Council District 1 seat with incumbent H. Mason Barfield qualifying for the District 4 seat. In Dasher, incumbent Donald J. Bryan qualified for the Post 2 seat. Qualifying continues through Friday, Aug. 25, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections building, 2808 N. Oak St. Early voting starts three weeks prior to Election Day scheduled for Nov. 7. To vote in the election, voters must be registered by Oct. 10. Registration can be done online or at the BOE office.

City Manager Larry Hanson was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Board on Wednesday, Aug. 16. In October 2014, Hanson was appointed by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal to the DCA Board At-Large seat for a five-year term and quickly became an asset to the organization. In 2015, Hanson was appointed Chairman of the Housing Committee, and in 2016, he was appointed by the board to serve as Secretary. In his role as Vice-Chairman, Hanson will support the efforts of Commissioner Camila Knowles and the DCA staff. Hanson will advance to the DCA Chair position in 2018. DCA partners with communities to create a climate of success for Georgia’s families and businesses through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified low- and moderate- income Georgians buy homes, rent housing, and prevent foreclosure and homelessness.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Deeb Street in Valdosta will officially be renamed “James R. Wright Drive” in honor of the former Valdosta City Councilman. Community members are invited to the street dedication that takes place at 10 a.m. on the corner of Brookwood Place and Deeb Street. City officials, community leaders and several local ministers of faith will speak at the event about Wright’s significant impact on the community. A ribbon cutting will follow with the unveiling of the new street sign in Councilman Wright’s name.

Parents have a few extra days to sign their children up for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation fall youth sports. VLPRA extended the registration deadline for football & cheerleading, baseball, softball, t-ball, and soccer to Sunday, August 27th. It was originally set for Sunday, August 20th. For more information call 229-259-3507.