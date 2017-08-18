Morning News Briefs for 8-18-17

Thomasville resident Kutter Harrison has been arrested for making terroristic threats. Law enforcement officials had received social media images of the suspect holding a weapon with a snapchat caption referring to a Thomasville race war. The image was put on social media as demonstrations continue in the city of Thomasville where 37 year old Herbert Gilbert was shot and killed by a drug agent; the GBI is handling the investigation of the officer involved shooting incident.

21 year old Ticorey Frazier has been arrested by Albany authorities in connection with a triple homicide that occurred in June. Investigators went to an East Alberson Drive residence and there they found a woman, Adrionna Holmes, 26, and two men, Demarquis Williams, 25, and Tyquis Smith, age 23. Two children, a 4-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old girl were inside the home at the time of the shootings but they were unharmed. Frazier was already in jail on a separate charge, when police brought him in for questioning about the three deaths. Frazier was charged with another shooting incident just two days after the Alberson Drive shootings.

In a related report a grand jury in Dougherty has indicted Dadreon Dave on the charge of malice murder in connection with the shooting death of Demarcus Wright whose body was found inside his vehicle. He had been shot in the head. That investigation is ongoing.

The death of Valdosta State Prison inmate Anthony Hann Jr. is now being investigated as a homicide. According to the report from the coroner Hann suffered multiple stab wounds during an assault. A statement released by the Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Gregory Dozier reports that the new warden at the Valdosta State Prison assumes command of the facility on August 21st; Don Blakely will replace Stanley Williams.

Melissa Hodges of WALB reports that the Georgia State Patrol has joined the investigation into a body found in Dawson Thursday morning after officials discovered a stolen car was involved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Dawson Police Department and the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, began the investigation after the body of Vacarro Cody, 40, was found in a yard in the 1100 block of Augusta Street. Officials believe that Cody was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The new hotel proposed for downtown Valdosta is delayed in construction but the project is still a go according to developer John W. McDonald of JWM Ventures. Officials say that the estimated time of the start of construction is spring of 2018.

The Associated Press reports that a Lithia Springs high school teacher took a handgun to work with him and shot himself. No student injuries were reported and no no other injuries occurred. The teacher is only described as an 18 year employee of the school. The instructor was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The Georgia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, responded today to a shooting at Lithia Springs High School. While details are still unfolding, reports indicate that a teacher shot himself in his office Thursday morning. According to Everytown research, this was at least the 26th school shooting nationwide in 2017, and the 234rd since January 2013.

The search for a suspect involved in a Fry Street shooting incident continues. Valdosta Police reported that the victim was wounded in the legs following a dispute but he was not very cooperative with investigators.

The People’s Tribunal is calling on area residents to gather in Valdosta Saturday, Aug. 19, in response to the events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Va., last week. Tribunal founder Pastor Floyd Rose states that the rally will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park (across from St. Paul AME Church) at 11 a.m. and is set to last about 30 minutes.

The Central Valdosta Development Authority (CVDA) will host a Downtown Strategic Planning Retreat on Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. The planning retreat will allow board members to focus on the most critical issues for Downtown Valdosta and identify action steps for reaching solutions. Georgia Downtown, a consulting firm that works with governments and their agencies to revitalize downtowns, will facilitate the planning retreat for Valdosta and will work with the CVDA board members to create a strategic plan using the National Main Street Transformation Strategies. Contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at 229-259-3577 for more information.

Local youth who want to experience working with the local government and have an impact on their peers and other community members are encouraged to apply for a seat on the Valdosta Youth Council. Now in its third year, the VYC continues to inspire local 7th-9th grade students to build leadership and civic responsibility. The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, Aug. 31. For more information, contact City Clerk Teresa Bolden at 229-259-3503 or Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at 229-259-3548.