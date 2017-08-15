Morning News Briefs for 8-15-17

A single vehicle crash has that occurred on Smith Avenue in Valdosta has claimed the life of a man. Upon arrival emergency responders found the man unresponsive. The victim was transported to SGMC where he was pronounced dead. Officials believe that the man may have suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a resident’s yard. Alcohol consumption is not thought to have been a factor in the accident.

According to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department the remains of a body that were discovered in mid-June near the Lowndes-Brooks County line have now been identified. Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 52 year old Billy Rose after a conductor for CSX railroad notified law enforcement.

Che Ruiz gas been released from a hospital in Albany after suffering gunshot wounds to his legs. According to the report Ruiz confronted three men attempting to break into his mothers’ car and when he called for people to take down the suspect’s license number-he was shot. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in bring the perpetrators to justice.

A new community center is coming to Naylor and a ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 am at 6030 Savannah Avenue. County Commissioners will set the stage for the event that was approved by the voters as a SPLOST project. Officials expect the center to be completed by January 18th of next year. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority will oversee operation of the facility.

Agriculture experts paid a visit to the University of Georgia Tifton and Griffin campuses. The New Facility Tour allowed faculty from UGA to observe an energy efficient Future Farmstead home. They were also given presentations on peanut breeding and research on the dairy industry in Tifton. The production of agriculture in Georgia brought in 13.8 billion farm gate value dollars in 2015.

Thomasville law enforcement officials have placed a public spotlight on the Stevens and Green Street area. They report that drug sales and prostitution are common in that section of town. The authorities have increased their presence in that community.

From the AJC…The Walton County sheriff who failed to report his arrest in a Florida bar last year was suspended for 30 days Monday by Gov. Nathan Deal. Joe Chapman’s suspension begins Wednesday, following a month-long investigation by two Georgia sheriffs and state Attorney General Chris Carr. The recommendation was submitted to Deal on Thursday. Chapman and Maj. Damien Mercer were involved in a bar incident on May 26, 2016, in Carrabelle, near the Gulf Coast. The men were initially charged with battery, which was later changed to disorderly conduct. That charge was dropped July 5. The sheriff failed to report the arrest and received scrutiny from other peace officers.

Cindy Corgan of the UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU reports that the organization works (at no charge) with small businesses to help them grow or start their business. Our SBDC office will be hosting an (“no charge”) SBA workshop on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. (registration starts at 9:00 a.m.) titled: Business Next Steps-Doing Business With the Federal Government. Our guest speaker will be the SBA Georgia District Director, Terri Denison. This workshop is designed to inform the small business owners of our South Georgia area about SBA topics including federal contracts and certifications such as 8a, Women Owned Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, SBA loan products, SBA compliance and much more. Also present will be several resource partners (chambers, banks, procurement officers, SBDC, SCORE, Valdosta City Neighborhood Development, and more) that will be here to inform the attendees about the services their companies/offices can offer small business owners. Cindy Corgan can be contacted at 229-245-3738.