Morning News Briefs for 8-14-17

Special ceremonial honors were observed for a fallen South Georgia Soldier in Bluffton. Just prior to what would have been his 26th birthday-August 22nd- supporters from the military joined family members and friends of Lt. Weston Lee gathered for two days of celebration of Lee’s life and service. Part of the weekend’s programming includes a fundraising effort to erect a statue, with music, food, vendors and participants from Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Heroin, methamphetmine, various prescription narcotics, cash and weapons were seized in a raid enacted by a multi agency task force. The Tift County Sheriff’s Department, Mid-South narcotics Task Force and the GBI arrested David Rigdon, John Howard and Michell Newell all of Tifton.

On July 28th 55 year old Scott Bennett reported to Valdosta Police Officers on July 28th that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was involved in a two county chase that ended in a crash.Three people arrested and interviewed by the police and the incident took a different turn when it was discovered that Bennett had traded the vehicle for drugs and that report brought about his arrest. He is charged with a felony; filing a false statement and false report of a crime.

Staffers and volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with the local United Way and began the weekend with a Day of Caring. More than 150 volunteers from the southwest Georgia area sorted food items to be donated. Second Harvest officials report that one out of every three children live in homes with unstable food resources.

According to a published report in the Valdosta Daily Times a Moultrie mother has been charged with violating the compulsory school attendance ordinance. Jennifer Barnwell’s daughter was reportedly absent from school for 80 days last school year and police stated that a social worker had counseled with the girl’s parents multiple times.