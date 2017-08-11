Morning News Briefs for 8-11-17

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have released their findings in the death of a Tifton man identified as 46 year old Precilliano Valdez. According to a report from Tifton Police his body was discovered in a crawl space underneath a residence last month and it appears that his death was due to natural causes. The authorities have been trying unsuccessfully to contact his family. Persons having any information should contact the Tifton Police or the Sylvester Office of the GBI.

Albany officials have closed a case that involved the wounding of 44 year old Rodney Holsey Tuesday morning. He was riding his bike along Maple Street, when a black SUV pulled up next to him and a shot was fired. The authorities have arrested Terrance Taylor and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Holsey was treated for his injury at Phoebe hospital.

27 year old Kelly Thomas of Alma has been arrested and the charges against him include robbery, battery and six counts of financial card fraud. Police report that Thomas robbed and beat his elderly victim and used a stolen debit card several times before capture.

This Saturday a joint venture health fair will be sponsored by J&E Ministry-Citizens Against Violence and the South Health District. The health fair will allow participants to receive free screenings with members of Health South District followed by a discussion of their results. Healthy life style information will also be distributed. The fair will be held 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at 624 E. Jane St.

This report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution… The U.S. Marshals Service and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find James Bradshaw Clement, who has been on the run since he failed to surrender last Friday. Clement is wanted in connection with the death of Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014 after visiting Clement at his former home in Kennesaw.

Qualifying to run for elected office in Tifton, TY TY or Omega begins Monday August 21st at 8:30am and continues through Friday the 25th at 4:30pm. The election is to be held on November 7th with the winners taking office on January 1st of next year. In Tifton both District 1 and District 3 representation is to be decided.