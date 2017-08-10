Morning News Briefs for 8-10-17

In an effort to curb the crime rate in Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress is seeking to have city leadership pass an ordinance enacting a midnight curfew for persons 17 years of age and under. The number of vehicle break-ins is now in the hundreds and Childress cites the fact that the statewide curfew for youth 16 and under is already in place. His plan would place the responsibility on parents who would be fined when their children violate the proposed curfew. That fine could be as high as $1,000 per incident.

Jeremy Johnson, Jimmy Berrian, and Shamiah Sharp were taken to the Lowndes County Jail after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that began in Cook County. The trio was headed down Interstate 75 in a vehicle that had been reported stolen; it was spotted by Cook County law enforcement. Maneuvers to stop the speeding vehicle were put in place but the suspects got off the Interstate at Exit 16 headed towards Brooks County. Lowndes County Deputies and Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol had already joined the chase that ended when the stolen vehicle in which Jeremy Johnson, Jimmy Berrian, and Shamiah Sharp traveled crashed on James Road.

Officials at Valdosta State University are expecting thousands of students to begin moving on to campus today. The latest class of students is scheduled to begin their move that starts at 9am and continue until 5 pm. Fall semester classes begin August 14th.

Zachary McIntyre has been arrested and charged with break-ins at two Pelham churches and a city-shop burglary. Law enforcement officials report that McIntyre stole music equipment and electronics from the churches. He was found to have stolen tools and a four wheeler from the city.

n 2016 28 year old Kalvin Suggs entered a guilty plea in connection with charges in the death of 22 year old Tony Harrison in 2015. According to the police report as many as three men exchanged gunfire the night of the March incident that took place outside a Moultrie nightclub. Suggs was found to have violated his pre-sentencing release conditions and his trial is scheduled to begin next week for murder and other violations.

Colquitt County Jail officials say that the death of inmate Carroll Ray Fender was most likely due to suicide. His body was found in his cell early Sunday; Fender had apparently hanged himself using a bedsheet. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State Route 133 traffic from Old Berlin Road to north of Cole Road will shift onto newly constructed lanes Aug. 15. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. is in the process of widening a section of SR 133 from two to four lanes. The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of June 2018.

An investigation is underway as law enforcement officials probe the circumstances surrounding the hanging death of 17 year old Kevin Jordan Jr. Family members and friends continue to mourn the loss of the young man whose body was found by a relative inside a shop area.

Bainbridge authorities continue their crack-down on illegal and they announce the arrests of multiple suspects. 49-year old Gregory Lydell Jackson and 38-year-old Yolanda Baulkman were taken into custody and charged with possession of cocaine, while Jackson was also charged with failure to maintain lane. 37-year-old Timothy Wayne Adams and 37-year-old Susan Lynn Garner were arrested after a search of their vehicle, led to the discovery of methamphetamine. Adams was charged with driving on a suspended license and other traffic related violations. Garner was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.