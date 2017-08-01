Morning News Briefs for 8-1-17

It was video surveillance and the use of a stolen bank card that landed 55 year old William Scott in the custody of Valdosta Police investigators. He was arrested for an incident that took place as a woman went into a local business and soon found out that her wallet had been stolen; it was inside her vehicle. Police watched the security video and the suspect was seen leaving the scene of his crime with the wallet in hand. Shortly thereafter he used the victim’s bank card at a Baytree Road business. The officers tracked Scott down and he was taken to the Lowndes County Jail. The police department cited the cooperation of both businesses that led to Scott’s apprehension.

This story from Albany; a 13-year-old and his partner in crime have been charged in connection with a home invasion. Their victim an 84 year old woman had her car stolen but police later found her vehicle. The suspects entered the woman’s trailer, demanded her keys and then drove away. It was the 13 year old that admitted to going into the victim’s trailer, taking the keys, and driving away with her car.

The local Theater Guild will pay homage to one of its founders with the unveiling of a painting of Joanne Griner by Faye Bridges; the sponsors are Jerry and Kay Jennett. A special ceremony will be held thirty minutes prior to the opening curtain on the inaugural show of the new season at 7 pm, Thursday August 3rd. The play, Deathtrap opens at 7:30 pm with following shows Saturday August 3rd-5th and at 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday August 10th through 12th.

Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department announced the confiscation of over 36 thousand dollars discovered in a vehicle in a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop on Interstate 75. The driver and passenger denied all knowledge of the money and so far no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

A team from Valdosta traveled 1,100 miles this past weekend to Providence, R.I., and came back with a distinction for the Valdosta Police Department that only 5 percent of law-enforcement agencies in the country can claim: accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The accreditation means the VPD has voluntarily met nearly 500 professional law-enforcement standards created by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Sheriff’s Association. Police Chief Brian Childress, City Manager Larry Hanson and VPD Capt. Kari Williams traveled to Rhode Island and appear before a panel of accreditation commissioners who gave the final word on the VPD’s reaccreditation.

Law enforcement officials in Moultrie are working to identify a robber that sprayed the employees at two different package stores with pepper spray over the weekend. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash in the second robbery attempt. The first attempt left the thief empty handed. Neither of the on duty clerks was seriously injured.

Gasoline prices in the Valdosta area continued to increase with the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline costing $2.10. The lowest reported price was $1.98 at various stations around the city. Nationally, the average price of fuel Sunday was $2.31 a gallon while Georgia’s average of $2.18 was unchanged in the same period according to AAA.

CBS 46 reports that Gov. Nathan Deal has announced the launch of the Georgia Defense Exchange. It’s an interactive business development platform designed to assist Georgia businesses in finding new opportunities in Department of Defense contracting. The governor stated that “Last year alone, defense contracts executed in Georgia were valued at $6.4 billion. These contracts provide significant opportunities for Georgia businesses and drive new development in local communities across the state.

The Georgia Department of Transportation project to resurface 14 miles of Interstate 75 in Lowndes County is set to get underway, involving the section of interstate from south of the Cook County line to south of Exit 18/state Route 133. Most work will be done at night but drivers should expect delays and lane closures. No work is permitted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Single lane closures are allowed during daytime hours on the weekends, from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The speed limit on I-75 will drop to 60 mph when the contractor is on site. The cost of the project is $10.6 million and the completion date is Sept. 30.

There are just a few weeks left to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation school-based youth football and cheerleading league. The league is open to all Kindergartners through 5th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home. For instance, a child who attends Lake Park Elementary will play for the Lowndes Middle District, while a child who goes to S.L. Mason will play for the Valdosta Middle District. Even school colors may be worn. The league is also open to Scintilla Charter Academy and private schools. Games are at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Martin Stadium, and area parks and they run from early September through November. For more information contact the Parks and recreation Authority and Jessica Catlett at 229-259-3507.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization is proposing a draft of its Fiscal Year 2018-2021 Transportation Improvement Program and amending its 2040 Transportation Vision Plan for the Valdosta Metropolitan Planning Area; which includes all of Lowndes County and portions of Berrien, Brooks and Lanier Counties. Both plans are available for public review and comment until August 31, 2017 at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 327 W Savannah Ave.; at public libraries in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes Counties; on the planning organizations website and area all county government administration offices.