Moody AFB deploys rescue teams to Texas

MOODY A.F.B., Ga. – This week, Moody airmen packed for another deployment during a time of desperate need.

This time, that operation is on U.S soil to help trapped civilians hundreds of miles away in east Texas.

“We participated in Hurricane Katrina,” says Justin Demarco, Vice Commander of Moody’s 23rd Wing. “We haven’t seen anything in that scope or scale, but I think this emergency is rapidly approaching that, if not exceeding it.”

Demarco just returned Monday night, after flying an HC-130J Combat King II to Texas on Saturday.

Moody has also sent HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters to assist rescue efforts.

“I’ve been able to see and hear them all the throughout the day multiple times doing rescues. I honestly have never seen anything like it,” says Rachel Scaff.

She’s originally from Valdosta. Her new home in southeast Houston is now barely recognizable.

“To see how many houses are completely underwater and how many people there are that are stranded in their homes and aren’t able to get anywhere, it’s just unreal,” says Scaff.

Pictures off her phone show the historic damage just outside her front door.

“It honestly looks like something you would see in a movie. It’s just awful,” says Scaff.

Many are now holding on to positive thoughts, like the efforts of Moody airmen rescuing families from rising flood waters.

“We are in the business of saving lives, so when we get the opportunity to save American lives and support the citizens of our own country, it’s that much more special. Our guys are really amped to go,” says Demarco.

Both, crossing paths and proving this: a small world with good people, now sending relief in times of tragedy.

Moody says they’re a small part of a big picture. They’ve been working with multiple agencies to rescue victims by aircraft and by boat.

