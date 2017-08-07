Michael Turner Honored as City Employee of the Month

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Finance Director Chuck Dinkins honored Michael Turner as the July 2017 Employee of the Month at the July 20 City Council meeting. Turner received a framed certificate and a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

As the Principal Accountant since 2012, Turner is responsible for maintaining the general fund accounts, managing fixed assets, improving the cell service and integrating government-wide statements into the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

When the City of Valdosta restructured its Information Technology Division, Turner was instrumental in maintaining IT services for the organization through the transition. While he was able to relinquish most of these extra duties when the city contracted with the IT provider VC3, Turner continues to manage the organization’s cell phone service with excellent support for staff and their communication needs.

Over the past year, Michael has researched several options for the acquisition of cell service and cell phones. By monitoring the offers presented by the city’s wireless provider, Turner has saved the city a significant amount of money by carefully timing replacements and even recovering some costs by selling the older phones on GovDeals, a Government Surplus Auction website. His willingness to take the initiative in this important area of business has enabled the audit to proceed more quickly and efficiently.

The City of Valdosta applauds Michael Turner for his leadership skills, his contribution to the efficiencies of our local government, and for being named the July 2017 Employee of the Month.

IN PHOTO, from left: Mayor John Gayle, Principal Accountant Michael Turner, wife Kacey Turner and daughter Annistyn, and Finance Director Chuck Dinkins.