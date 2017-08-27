Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate unchanged at 5 percent in July

VALDOSTA – Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate was unchanged from June to July at 5 percent. In July 2016, the rate was 5.6 percent.

“While Metro Valdosta’s rate was unchanged, 343 more people went back to work,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “It’s great to see Valdosta’s economy growing. Since July 2016, Valdosta has gained 500 jobs, a 0.9 percent growth rate.”

Metro Valdosta’s over-the-year job growth came in trade, transportation and warehousing, along with the goods-producing sector, which includes manufacturing and construction.

From June to July, Metro Valdosta lost 300 jobs, a 0.5 percent decline, which decreased the total number of jobs to 56,100.

“Due to the fact that a lot of summer jobs are held by students, it’s not surprising to see the July decline in jobs, especially with the earlier school start dates this year,” said Commissioner Butler.

Unemployment claims were up by 24, or 8.3 percent, to 313. Claims were up in administrative and support services. Over the year, claims were up by 11, or 3.6 percent, from 302 in July 2016.

The total number of employed residents in Metro Valdosta rose by 343 to 61,735 from June to July.

“There were 1,417 more Metro Valdosta residents employed than in July 2016,” said Commissioner Butler. “I’m pleased to see we have more people in Valdosta employed and contributing to Georgia’s continued environment of economic opportunity.”

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 709 new active job postings in Valdosta for July.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.