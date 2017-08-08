Mediacom Communications expands channel lineup with more sports, news and On Demand programming

ALBANY, Ga. – Mediacom Communications today announced recent changes to its channel lineup that include moving Fox Business Network and Viceland to Family TV, the most widely-viewed subscription level; and adding the motorsports network, MAV-TV, and international news network, i24 News.

“We’re excited about the new channels and an expanded selection in our Family TV lineup,” said Ed Pardini, senior vice president of field operations for Mediacom. “Delivering new channels is part of our strategy to enhance our video product and deliver more value to customers.”

Fox Business and Viceland have been available to customers whose subscriptions included optional channel tiers. Now the channels are offered in Family TV and HD Family TV to reach nearly all Mediacom viewers. Fox Business Network features popular business analysts who anchor daily news programs. The network set new ratings records when it co-hosted its first Republican presidential primary debate in November 2015.

MAVTV Motorsports Network joins Mediacom’s Sports & Information Pak. MAVTV offers exclusive coverage of the AMA Pro Motocross Series, the ARCA Racing Series and the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, along with a variety of grassroots racing which includes drag boats, sprint cars, late model dirt, off-road, drifting, ice racing, pro pulling and much more. MAVTV also includes automotive reality and custom build shows.

International news network i24 News is available in the Family TV lineup in most Mediacom service areas. In some locations it is offered in the Sports & Information Pak. The 24-hour news and current affairs network is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a studio in New York City.

Mediacom also added Emmy Award-winning children’s networks, Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, as free video-on-demand channels that families can access at any time. Programs are geared to children ages 6 to 12, with favorite programs that include My Little Pony, Sonic Xand original titles such as Dream Defenders.

The arrival of new channels and location updates occur with no changes in current subscription fees. Channel locations update automatically for customers who use cable set-top boxes or digital adapters. TV viewers seeking for more information about the new channels or about Mediacom services can call (866) 452-4747 or visit www.mediacomcable.com.