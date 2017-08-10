McDonald’s Accepting Entries For First Annual “Cash for the Classroom” Contest

Lowndes and Valdosta Teachers Have a Chance to Win $1,000 in Funds for Their Classroom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – McDonald’s is hosting the first annual “Cash for the Classroom” Contest to celebrate the back-to-school season and reward three local teachers who demonstrate exceptional efforts in furthering students’ education with a $1,000 prize for classroom supplies.

The contest is open August 9 through September 25, 2017 to teachers with kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms across Tallahassee and the surrounding areas including the following counties: Suwannee, Madison, Leon, Taylor, Gadsden, Jefferson, Wakulla, Lowndes, Lanier and Brooks.

“We are very excited to host this “Cash for the Classroom” contest for the first year as a way to highlight our extraordinary teachers and the impact they make on children’s education,” said Raphael Vazquez, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We understand sometimes educators might invest their own dollars for school supplies for the programs they believe in. This contest is a way to help support classrooms with the funds they need, as well as recognize the significant work these exceptional teachers do every day in our schools.”

Eligible teachers are invited to enter the contest by submitting a video, letter, art project – whatever it takes – to highlight how they are making an educational impact and what they would do with the $1,000 prize. Three teachers will win $1,000 each. All submissions can be emailed to CashForClassroom@ThinkBSG.com and are due by September 25, 2017.

A panel of judges will review the contest submissions, and the three winners will be selected based on their creativity and how the teacher is making a difference in their classroom.

*McDonald’s “Cash for the Classroom” contest is open to teachers with classrooms in the following FL & GA counties including Suwannee, Madison, Leon, Taylor, Gadsden, Jefferson, Wakulla, Lowndes, Lanier and Brooks. No purchase is necessary. Contest entry is free, but submissions must be from a licensed teacher for grades kindergarten through 12th grade.