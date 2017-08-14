Man killed in single vehicle accident in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A man was killed Monday morning in a single vehicle accident in South Valdosta.

On 08-14-2017 at 10:06am, Valdosta Police, Valdosta Fire Fighters and Paramedics responded to the 200 block of Smith Avenue in reference to a traffic collision. Upon arrival, a single car accident was located.

The vehicle, a Ford F-150, appeared to have driven off of the roadway and overturned. The driver was found unresponsive at the scene.

First aid and CPR were administered to the driver immediately. EMS arrived on scene and transported the driver to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

There was no evidence at the scene of alcohol being a factor. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The driver at this time is only being described as an older male subject. At this time it is believed that the older male possibly suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision. The accident is still under investigation.

“If anyone has any information regarding the crash, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department