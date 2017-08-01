Major I-75 Resurfacing Project Begins Today

VALDOSTA – A major Georgia Department of Transportation project to resurface 14 miles of Interstate 75 in Lowndes County is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The section of interstate from south of the Cook County line to south of Exit 18/state Route 133 hasn’t been resurfaced in at least 10 years and deficiencies such as rutting result in a rough ride.

Most work will be done at night to minimize traffic interruptions, but drivers should expect delays and lane closures. No work is permitted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Single lane closures are allowed during daytime hours on the weekends, from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The Scruggs Co. of Valdosta plans to begin work around milepost 32 south of the Cook County line. The contractor will start by micro milling the southbound inside (left) lane. Milling strips the top layer of asphalt to remove imperfections. Resurfacing will follow three days later to allow traffic to clear the milled surface of dust.

Although micro milling leaves a relatively smooth riding surface, it will not be the same as driving on a paved road. Drivers, especially motorcyclists, should use caution when traveling on the milled surface. There will also be a slight difference in the elevation of the milled portion.

The contractor will be putting down a total of 46,000 tons of an asphalt designed to allow water from the road surface to flow to the bottom of the road bed and out to the side. This prevents standing water on the roadway and back spray from vehicles during rainy weather, which is a safety feature for motorists.

The speed limit on I-75 will drop to 60 mph when the contractor is on site. There will be a lot of equipment, trucks and people in the work zone so please reduce your speed and drive cautiously through the area.

The cost of the project is $10.6 million and the completion date is Sept. 30.

