Lowndes Vikings 2017 Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

LOWNDES COUNTY – Season tickets for the 2017 football season remain on sale. Reserved seat season ticket packages remain on both sides of the stadium. The 2017 football schedule features seven (7) home contests and season ticket packages are $60 each.

The Vikings open the season on the road with a pre-season game against Bainbridge on August 11. Kickoff of this game is set for 7:30 PM at Centennial Stadium located at 725 E. Louise Street in Bainbridge.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM and all tickets are $8 each. Individual game tickets for this game are now on sale in the ticket office located in the Board of Education Annex on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to Noon.

Student season passes will be available for Lowndes students who attend the high school and the middle schools. These season passes will be sold only at the high school and at each middle school. Student passes will not be sold at the ticket office. They will be good for entry only into the appropriate home side student sections. Student passes will not be honored on the visitor side. There will be no student tickets sold for individual games. No elementary students may purchase student season passes. Student season passes are $20 each.