Lowndes Mock Trial team to take Georgia Bar Exam

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools are bustling with students as the school year started this week, but Lowndes High School’s Mock Trial Team has been busy all summer as they received some great news.

Two Mock Trial students will attend the Georgia Bar Academy for Students and take The Georgia Bar Exam in front of real judges and a jury at the Bar Association this month. The two students are Sophomores Alyssa Hewett and Madison Johnson. The award winning team has also been invited to the 2017 Angela R. Mathew Harvard Mock Trial High School Seminar Program in November. The team which includes Madison Johnson, Alyssa Hewett, Kenna Fussell, Kalaysia Kier, Payton Johnson, Emma Emery, Troy Crow, Jeremy Troiano, Reese Veuleman, Luke Watson, Kris Morse, and Rachael Krause will travel to Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It is a great honor to be included as only the top teams in the nation are invited to this exclusive program. The seminar program, now in its twelfth year, tailors the “Harvard Method” to high school competitors. The invitation letter states, “It is our philosophy that success at Mock Trial comes from a balance of knowing how to prepare and how to deviate from the plan, think on your feet, and be creative. In our two-prong program, students spend part of their time in a series of interactive lectures, taught by our team’s experienced competitors, including regionally and nationally recognized attorneys and witnesses. The rest of their time is spent in what we call “breakout sessions,” during which teams work individually with a member of Harvard Mock Trial on a hypothetical case, developing theories, writing examinations and statements, and preparing for a scrimmage at the end of the seminar.”

Mock Trial Coaches Mike and Michelle White are excited about this opportunity for their team and are looking forward to another great year of learning and competitions.

Release from Lowndes County Schools