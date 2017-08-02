Lowndes County Food Scores

Lowndes County Health Department June 1, 2017 – August 1, 2017

All Spice Cafe – SGMC (Food Service Inspections)

2501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31603

July 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

American Deli (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR 1088 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

June 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Austin’s Cattle Company (Food Service Inspections)

2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Avocado Mexican Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1082b VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)

1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Baptist Village Inc (Food Service Inspections)

763 JOHNSTON WAY LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

BEST WESTERN PLUS (Food Service Inspections)

4025 NORTHLAKE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

BIRDIE’S MARKET (Food Service Inspections)

206 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 28, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

BLISS (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bluewater Saloon (Food Service Inspections)

1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

July 24, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Bojangles’ (Food Service Inspections)

1725 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)

1688 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

2007 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 12, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

1801 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 17, 2017 Score: 73, Grade: C

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

270 NORMAN DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 19, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

July 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 6, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C

July 13, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

CiCi’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

1717 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 25, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service Inspections)

1564 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

July 13, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Cowboys Firepit Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1088 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 19, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

D’ Truth Night Club (Food Service Inspections)

500 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)

4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 13, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)

319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 28, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Dick’s Wings & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1703 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 5, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

Durre Sharwar, Inc. dba Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)

1836 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 15, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)

1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)

5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)

1307 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 21, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

First Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)

200 W CENTRAL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 16, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Fish Net (Food Service Inspections)

3949 SPORTSMAN COVE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Francis Lake Golf Club (Food Service Inspections)

5366 GOLF DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 27, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Georgia Bible Camp (Food Service Inspections)

5244 JERICO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632

June 13, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

July 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)

200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)

4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hibachi Express (Food Service Inspections)

1701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 2, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hooters of Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)

1854 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

IHOP 36-144 (Food Service Inspections)

1821 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 12, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B

Krystal (Food Service Inspections)

1205 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1800 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)

1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Mandarin Express (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1066 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 15, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)

1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

1840 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 27, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 28, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)

1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)

1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

508 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 27, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

Morningside Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)

425 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Oasis Icee (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 26, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)

1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 27, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)

1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 16, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Passage 2 India & Brothers Chop House (Food Service Inspections)

2910 N ASHLEY ST STE E VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 27, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 27, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)

1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Quality Inn South (Food Service Inspections)

1902 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 13, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Red Door Records (Food Service Inspections)

133 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Red Lobster #0595 (Food Service Inspections)

1179 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 21, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Rico Rico Latin Food Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31602

July 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)

1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc (Food Service Inspections)

1411 HARBIN CIR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Smok’n Pig (Food Service Inspections)

4228 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Snopocalypse (Food Service Inspections)

700 SOUTH PATTERSON ST B VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)

1520 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 5, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

Steak N’ Shake (Food Service Inspections)

980 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Steel Magnolias (Food Service Inspections)

132 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)

1406 ASHLEY ST N VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 16, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

3495 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 26, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Subway (Food Service Inspections)

2172 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 20, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Sweet Satisfaction (Food Service Inspections)

2703 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Sweet Satisfaction MU (Food Service Inspections)

2703 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)

1199 ST. AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 14, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

The Draw (Food Service Inspections)

3338 COUNTRY CLUB DR STE G VALDOSTA, GA 31605

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)

1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698

July 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

VSU: Einsteins Bagels- North (Food Service Inspections)

2525 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698

July 21, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B

VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)

1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698

July 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

VSU: Which Wich (Food Service Inspections)

1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698

July 24, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

WA Arcade Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Backstage Food Court (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA CABANA SNACKS (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Cheetah Icee (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Coke Freestyle (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Dockside Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA Fresh Corndog Company (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Ice Cap Treats 1 (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Ice Cap Treats 2 (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Jungle Canteen (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA Jungle ICEE (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Lone Star BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Lone Star Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Mama’s Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

WA Safari Burgers (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

WA Safari Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Splash Snacks (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Surfside Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Tailspin Treats (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA The Cantina (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA The Marketplace (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Tumbleweeds (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA Typhoon Grill (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Wacky Snacks (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 24, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA Wahee Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1245 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

June 27, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Wahoo Seafood Grill Valdosta LLC (Food Service Inspections)

282 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

June 16, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Wendy’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

3450 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

July 26, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)

3250 INNER PERIMETER VALDOSTA, GA 31602

July 17, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

