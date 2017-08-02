Lowndes County Food Scores
Lowndes County Health Department June 1, 2017 – August 1, 2017
All Spice Cafe – SGMC (Food Service Inspections)
2501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31603
View inspections:
July 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
American Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR 1088 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
June 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Austin’s Cattle Company (Food Service Inspections)
2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Avocado Mexican Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1082b VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)
1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Baptist Village Inc (Food Service Inspections)
763 JOHNSTON WAY LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
BEST WESTERN PLUS (Food Service Inspections)
4025 NORTHLAKE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
BIRDIE’S MARKET (Food Service Inspections)
206 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 28, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
BLISS (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bluewater Saloon (Food Service Inspections)
1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 24, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
Bojangles’ (Food Service Inspections)
1725 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream (Food Service Inspections)
1688 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
2007 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 12, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
1801 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 17, 2017 Score: 73, Grade: C
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
270 NORMAN DRIVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B
July 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C
July 13, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
CiCi’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1717 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 25, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B
Chow Town Grill and Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1550 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 6, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C
July 13, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
CiCi’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1717 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 25, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service Inspections)
1564 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 13, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Cowboys Firepit Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1088 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
D’ Truth Night Club (Food Service Inspections)
500 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 13, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)
319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 28, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Dick’s Wings & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1703 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 5, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
Durre Sharwar, Inc. dba Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
1836 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 15, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)
1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)
5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)
1307 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
First Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)
200 W CENTRAL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 16, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Fish Net (Food Service Inspections)
3949 SPORTSMAN COVE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Francis Lake Golf Club (Food Service Inspections)
5366 GOLF DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Georgia Bible Camp (Food Service Inspections)
5244 JERICO RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
June 13, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
July 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast (Food Service Inspections)
4906 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hibachi Express (Food Service Inspections)
1701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 2, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hooters of Valdosta (Food Service Inspections)
1854 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
IHOP 36-144 (Food Service Inspections)
1821 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 12, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
Krystal (Food Service Inspections)
1205 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1800 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 29, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)
1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mandarin Express (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1066 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 15, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1840 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 28, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)
1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)
1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
508 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
Morningside Baptist Church (Food Service Inspections)
425 CONNELL RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Oasis Icee (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Oasis Icee (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 26, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)
1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 16, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Passage 2 India & Brothers Chop House (Food Service Inspections)
2910 N ASHLEY ST STE E VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall (Food Service Inspections)
1705 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Quality Inn South (Food Service Inspections)
1902 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 13, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Red Door Records (Food Service Inspections)
133 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Red Lobster #0595 (Food Service Inspections)
1179 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Rico Rico Latin Food Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)
1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc (Food Service Inspections)
1411 HARBIN CIR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Smok’n Pig (Food Service Inspections)
4228 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Snopocalypse (Food Service Inspections)
700 SOUTH PATTERSON ST B VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)
1520 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 5, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
Steak N’ Shake (Food Service Inspections)
980 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Steel Magnolias (Food Service Inspections)
132 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)
1406 ASHLEY ST N VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 16, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)
1406 ASHLEY ST N VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 16, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
3495 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 26, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Subway (Food Service Inspections)
2172 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 20, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Sweet Satisfaction (Food Service Inspections)
2703 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 26, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sweet Satisfaction MU (Food Service Inspections)
2703 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)
1199 ST. AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 14, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
The Draw (Food Service Inspections)
3338 COUNTRY CLUB DR STE G VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
VSU: Einsteins Bagels- North (Food Service Inspections)
2525 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 21, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
VSU: Which Wich (Food Service Inspections)
1500 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31698
View inspections:
July 24, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
WA Arcade Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Backstage Food Court (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA CABANA SNACKS (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Cheetah Icee (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Coke Freestyle (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Dockside Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Fresh Corndog Company (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Dockside Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Fresh Corndog Company (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Ice Cap Treats 1 (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Ice Cap Treats 2 (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Jungle Canteen (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Jungle ICEE (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Lone Star BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Lone Star Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Mama’s Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
WA Safari Burgers (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
WA Safari Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Splash Snacks (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Surfside Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Tailspin Treats (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA The Cantina (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA The Marketplace (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Tumbleweeds (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Splash Snacks (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Surfside Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Tailspin Treats (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA The Cantina (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA The Marketplace (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Tumbleweeds (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Typhoon Grill (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Wacky Snacks (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 24, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Wahee Dippin Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
July 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1245 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
June 27, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Wahoo Seafood Grill Valdosta LLC (Food Service Inspections)
282 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
June 16, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Wendy’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3450 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 26, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)
3250 INNER PERIMETER VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 17, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Wendy’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
3450 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
July 26, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)
3250 INNER PERIMETER VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
July 17, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A