Lowndes Clobbers Valdosta

Valdosta – The Lowndes Vikings ends the streak with a shutout victory over the Valdosta Wildcats 45-0.

For 3 years straight, the Lowndes Vikings have succumbed to the now 24 time state champions, The Valdosta Wildcats. The question loomed: Would this Lowndes Senior class finally beat their crosstown rival?

They did so last night with the help of some new faces including Ghetti and Josh Brown, Gary Osby, Christian Stephens and some more.

Lowndes offense started with the ball first and stalled a few times. Neither offense could get anything going in the early quarter.

Lowndes scored first on a short touchdown run by the offensive MVP, Mike Barrett.

Later in the second quarter, Lowndes converted a field goal by Ashton Musgrove to put the Vikins up 10-0. The first half started slow for both teams but ramped up in the second half.

Lowndes came out in the second half on all cylinders, scoring two pic six’s by Tayvonn Kyle and Tymere Moore, a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tyson Shaw and two touchdowns on offense; a rushing touchdown by Barrett and a passing touchdown from Barrett to Tayvonn Kyle.

This game was nothing less than exciting for the Vikings.

Lowndes faces International School of Broward on August 21st at Martin stadium at 8 PM. Valdosta faces Woodland at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on August 21st at 7:30 PM.